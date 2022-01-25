Lincoln man killed in Cass County crash identified

The Lincoln man who died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash just north of Elmwood in Cass County has been identified, according to the sheriff's office.

Kyle Wainwright was 35 years old.

The crash that led to his death remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann announced in a news release Monday.

Wainwright had been ejected from a 2004 silver Chevy Cavalier that was overturned in a watery ditch near 286th Street and Havelock Avenue, according to the sheriff's office.

Elmwood Fire and Rescue, the Cass County Emergency Management Agency and the Murdock Fire Department responded to the scene Saturday.

