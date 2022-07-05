Lincoln man killed after crashing into bean field north of Lincoln, sheriff says

A 33-year-old Lincoln man is dead after police say he drove his white SUV through a stop sign and into a bean field north of Lincoln on Monday, striking a berm and sending his vehicle airborne before crashing into a tree.
Christopher Gardner had been traveling north on 27th Street near Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he ran the stop sign at the T-intersection and entered the bean field, Sheriff Terry Wagner said Tuesday morning.
Wagner said Gardner's GMC Terrain jumped Little Salt Creek before coming to rest against a tree. The 33-year-old was dead when first responders arrived at the scene, just north of Lincoln's city limit.
It's unclear if Gardner was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash, Wagner said. He was not wearing his seatbelt, authorities said.
Deputies are still working to determine what caused Gardner to leave the roadway, Wagner said.
