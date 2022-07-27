Lincoln man kidnapped, sexually assaulted girl before returning her home, police say

In a matter of two hours on Sunday, a 59-year-old Lincoln man kidnapped a 12-year-old girl, sexually assaulted her at his house and returned her to her home in northwest Lincoln, police alleged in court records.

Mensah L. Gozo was arrested Sunday and charged Tuesday with first-degree sexual assault of a child and felony child enticement for his alleged role in the seemingly random crime, which began around 10 a.m. Sunday when the girl was reported missing, according to police.

It's unclear if Gozo had any prior contact with the child before Sunday; their relationship is not addressed in court filings.

In court records, Lincoln Police Investigator Tyler Nitz said Gozo returned the girl home shortly before noon Sunday, as officers "searched relentlessly" for the girl in northwest Lincoln.

The 12-year-old told investigators Gozo picked her up from the side of the road, drove her to his house at 2274 W St. and sexually assaulted her, Nitz said in the affidavit for Gozo's arrest.

Police believe Gozo provided the girl with a change of clothes and pair of shoes before returning her home, according to court records.

Officers arrested the 59-year-old Sunday evening and took him to the Lancaster County jail, where he was held Monday night without bond.

Lincoln Police Investigator Scott Parker said the department would update community members on the case at a news conference Thursday morning.