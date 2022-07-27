 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man kidnapped, sexually assaulted girl before returning her home, police say

  • 0

In a matter of two hours on Sunday, a 59-year-old Lincoln man kidnapped a 12-year-old girl, sexually assaulted her at his house and returned her to her home in northwest Lincoln, police alleged in court records. 

Mensah L. Gozo was arrested Sunday and charged Tuesday with first-degree sexual assault of a child and felony child enticement for his alleged role in the seemingly random crime, which began around 10 a.m. Sunday when the girl was reported missing, according to police.

Mensah Gozo

Gozo

It's unclear if Gozo had any prior contact with the child before Sunday; their relationship is not addressed in court filings. 

In court records, Lincoln Police Investigator Tyler Nitz said Gozo returned the girl home shortly before noon Sunday, as officers "searched relentlessly" for the girl in northwest Lincoln.

The 12-year-old told investigators Gozo picked her up from the side of the road, drove her to his house at 2274 W St. and sexually assaulted her, Nitz said in the affidavit for Gozo's arrest. 

People are also reading…

Police believe Gozo provided the girl with a change of clothes and pair of shoes before returning her home, according to court records.

Officers arrested the 59-year-old Sunday evening and took him to the Lancaster County jail, where he was held Monday night without bond.

Lincoln Police Investigator Scott Parker said the department would update community members on the case at a news conference Thursday morning.

Lincoln man goes to prison for sexually abusing foster daughter
Suspect in Branched Oak Lake killing was released from prison in March, records show
Fourth car fire this month reported in east Lincoln, police say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts, spawn aliens theory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News