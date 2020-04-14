You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln man jumped, beaten with brass knuckles, police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man jumped, beaten with brass knuckles, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Police are searching for several people who reportedly jumped a 19-year-old man with brass knuckles near 13th and F streets Sunday night.

Officers were called to Bryan West Campus at about 10 p.m. Sunday, where the man told police three or four people attacked him outside an apartment complex.

The attack left the man with multiple lacerations to the top of his head. The wounds were described as not life-threatening by Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

The alleged assailants fled when a vehicle turned onto the block, the man told police.

The victim told police he did not recognize any of the alleged assailants. There is no known motive at this time.

Driver looking for his cellphone caused Lincoln power outage
Lincoln man arrested for allegedly stabbing another man
Woman arrested after hitting man with hammer who wanted to have sex with her, Lincoln police say
Feds: Online drug dealer planned to bomb Nebraska pharmacy

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2017
View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News