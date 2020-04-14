Lincoln man jumped, beaten with brass knuckles, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln Police are searching for several people who reportedly jumped a 19-year-old man with brass knuckles near 13th and F streets Sunday night.

Officers were called to Bryan West Campus at about 10 p.m. Sunday, where the man told police three or four people attacked him outside an apartment complex.

The attack left the man with multiple lacerations to the top of his head. The wounds were described as not life-threatening by Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

The alleged assailants fled when a vehicle turned onto the block, the man told police.

The victim told police he did not recognize any of the alleged assailants. There is no known motive at this time.

