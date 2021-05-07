Lincoln man jailed on suspicion of first-degree assault for beating

A 28-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Thursday night for an assault that sent a man to the hospital with a swollen right eye, broken wrist and a cut to his lower lip that required reconstructive surgery, police said.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they were called to the hospital shortly before 6:30 p.m. about the assault.

The 26-year-old victim told police that he’d gone to a home near First and Fairfield streets to pick up his child. But while he was talking to the child's mother, a man who lives at the home confronted him.

Bonkiewicz said when the man told Caleb Rutherford that he was having a private conversation, Rutherford punched him in the side of the face multiple times, causing him to fall backward onto his wrist.

He told police Rutherford kept punching him on the ground.

After the altercation, the victim went to a Lincoln hospital.

Bonkiewicz said police found Rutherford at the home and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree assault.

