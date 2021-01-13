Lincoln man jailed on suspicion of breaking baby's leg

A 28-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Tuesday on a felony child abuse charge for allegedly breaking his 19-month-old daughter's leg.

Officer Erin Spilker said the girl's mother called 911 just after 2 p.m. Monday to the 1400 block of E Street to report the abuse after getting her daughter back from a weekend visit and finding her with bruises all over.

Police called for an ambulance after seeing the child had an apparent broken leg. She was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment, to include surgery to repair the injured leg.

On Tuesday just before 1 p.m., Ramon Garcia Quijas Jr. turned himself in to investigators, who arrested him on suspicion of child abuse causing serious injury.

