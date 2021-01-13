 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man jailed on suspicion of breaking baby's leg
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln man jailed on suspicion of breaking baby's leg

{{featured_button_text}}

A 28-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Tuesday on a felony child abuse charge for allegedly breaking his 19-month-old daughter's leg.

Ramon Quijas Jr.

Ramon Quijas Jr.

Officer Erin Spilker said the girl's mother called 911 just after 2 p.m. Monday to the 1400 block of E Street to report the abuse after getting her daughter back from a weekend visit and finding her with bruises all over.

Police called for an ambulance after seeing the child had an apparent broken leg. She was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment, to include surgery to repair the injured leg.

On Tuesday just before 1 p.m., Ramon Garcia Quijas Jr. turned himself in to investigators, who arrested him on suspicion of child abuse causing serious injury. 

Lincoln woman enters plea in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian near 10th and South
15-minute chase ended with Iowa man's arrest near Nebraska City, patrol says
Court of appeals upholds ex-Lincoln police officer's conviction and sentence for sex assault

MOST-WANTED FUGITIVES

View Comments
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News