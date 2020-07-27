Lincoln man jailed on allegations he molested teen, got her addicted to meth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 42-year-old Lincoln man went to court Friday for the first time on newly filed first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse charges.

Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton set Jereme Lopez's bond at $150,000 and ordered that he not have contact with anyone under 18.

Lincoln police had sought a warrant for his arrest earlier in the week on a 17-year-old girl's allegations he had molested her several times and exposed her to methamphetamine when she was as young as 14, getting her addicted to it.

In a police interview, Lopez denied having any sexual contact with the teen.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.