Lincoln man jailed on allegations he molested teen, got her addicted to meth
Lincoln man jailed on allegations he molested teen, got her addicted to meth

A 42-year-old Lincoln man went to court Friday for the first time on newly filed first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse charges.

Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton set Jereme Lopez's bond at $150,000 and ordered that he not have contact with anyone under 18.

Lincoln police had sought a warrant for his arrest earlier in the week on a 17-year-old girl's allegations he had molested her several times and exposed her to methamphetamine when she was as young as 14, getting her addicted to it.

In a police interview, Lopez denied having any sexual contact with the teen.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

