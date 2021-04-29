Lincoln man jailed in connection to knife assault, police say

A 49-year-old Lincoln man went to jail in connection to threats and an assault with a knife in Havelock on Wednesday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to 60th Street and Havelock Avenue around 7:30 p.m. about a fight involving as many as 10 people.

She said they got there and found a 22-year-old who said he had been visiting a friend's apartment with several other friends when a neighbor came over and complained about the noise.

He told police after they argued, the man hit him, then went to his vehicle and got a knife and started swinging it at him. He said the man also punched him several times and threatened to kill him.

The 22-year-old was left with several small cuts on his face and body, Spilker said. A bystander who tried to stop the assault also was cut.

Police arrested the neighbor, 49-year-old Christopher Ryan, on suspicion of second-degree assault and terroristic threats.

