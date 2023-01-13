 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Lincoln man jailed for threatening, mooning Burger King delivery driver, police allege

  Updated
A 35-year-old Lincoln man was arrested in a Burger King parking lot early Thursday morning after he threatened a delivery driver before exposing his butt to the driver as he walked away, police alleged.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, called police to the fast food chain near North 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, telling officers the man had threatened to burn him with a lighter before exposing himself, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

As officers fielded the driver's reports, the 35-year-old Lincoln man reentered the parking lot, shouting about police misconduct, Vollmer said.

Police took the man into custody for disturbing the peace and searched him, Vollmer said, finding a knife on him.

Officers ultimately arrested the man on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon-second offense and cited him on suspicion of disturbing the peace and public indecency.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

