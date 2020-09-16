Lincoln man jailed for terroristic threats for allegedly threatening officer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors have charged a 46-year-old Lincoln man with terroristic threats for allegedly threatening to kill the police officer taking him to detox.

At a hearing Monday, Lancaster County Judge Laurie Yardley set Henry Brinkly Jr.'s bond on the felony at $150,000. He remained in jail Tuesday.

In court records, Lincoln police said at about 9 p.m. Saturday, they went to 25th and South streets about a man lying unconscious on the sidewalk. When Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers arrived, Brinkly woke up and refused treatment.

Police spoke with him, determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself and attempted to take him to the Bridge to sober up. But when one of the officers reached across him to buckle his seat belt, Brinkly allegedly spit on the officer's arm, and police decided to take him to jail for assault on an officer by bodily fluid.

On the way there, Brinkly allegedly told the officer he deserved "nothing less than death" and wished he had a pistol to kill him.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

