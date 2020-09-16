 Skip to main content
Lincoln man jailed for terroristic threats for allegedly threatening officer
Prosecutors have charged a 46-year-old Lincoln man with terroristic threats for allegedly threatening to kill the police officer taking him to detox.

Henry Brinkly Jr.

At a hearing Monday, Lancaster County Judge Laurie Yardley set Henry Brinkly Jr.'s bond on the felony at $150,000. He remained in jail Tuesday.

In court records, Lincoln police said at about 9 p.m. Saturday, they went to 25th and South streets about a man lying unconscious on the sidewalk. When Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers arrived, Brinkly woke up and refused treatment.

Police spoke with him, determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself and attempted to take him to the Bridge to sober up. But when one of the officers reached across him to buckle his seat belt, Brinkly allegedly spit on the officer's arm, and police decided to take him to jail for assault on an officer by bodily fluid. 

On the way there, Brinkly allegedly told the officer he deserved "nothing less than death" and wished he had a pistol to kill him.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

