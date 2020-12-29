 Skip to main content
Lincoln man jailed for allegedly threatening woman with pellet gun, police say
A Lincoln man was jailed Monday after allegedly pointing a real-looking pellet gun at a woman, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police went to a home in the 4400 block of Normal Boulevard on a report of a disturbance at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Neves Carney

Neves Carney

A 41-year-old woman and witnesses said Neves Carney, 20, had threatened her when she tried to intervene in an argument between him and his girlfriend.

Bonkiewicz said Carney then produced what the victim believed was a handgun and pointed it at her, telling her to shut up.

The victim said she was in fear for her life. Officers ultimately found that the handgun was a pellet gun. They arrested Carney on suspicion of terroristic threats.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News