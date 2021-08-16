Lincoln man jailed for allegedly threatening teen with real-looking BB gun

Police arrested a 21-year-old Lincoln man early Saturday after he allegedly threatened a teenager with a gun in a gas station parking lot near 27th and O streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to EZ Go at 2555 O St. at around 1 a.m.

She said the 18-year-old victim told police a man in a gray Ford Mustang pointed a handgun at him and threatened him.

Officers found the vehicle still in the EZ Go parking lot. Spilker said the car started to drive away when they approached, but the driver, Jeremy Matthews, ultimately stopped.

Spilker said police arrested him after finding a realistic-looking BB gun on the floorboard and getting information from witnesses, who corroborated the report.

He went to jail on suspicion of terroristic threats and possession of a controlled substance for 11 Adderall pills on him for which he allegedly didn't have a prescription.

