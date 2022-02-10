Lincoln man jailed after teen accuses him of years of sexual abuse, court records show

A 41-year-old Lincoln man is facing four felony charges after an 18-year-old woman told police he had subjected her to years of sexual abuse, according to court records.

Luis Mijangos Ramos was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of an incompetent person and two other felonies after the woman disclosed the alleged abuse to investigators in January, according to the affidavit for Ramos' arrest.

In the affidavit, Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver, who leads the department's special victims unit, wrote that the alleged abuse started when the girl was 13 and continued until she was 18.

"The victim described feeling obligated to submit to the sexual abuse due to threats and coercion by Luis toward her loved ones," Dilsaver wrote.

Investigators interviewed Ramos on Jan. 21 and arrested him Monday.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 percentage bond, meaning he would have to pay $50,000 to be released.

