 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man jailed after teen accuses him of years of sexual abuse, court records show

  • Updated
  • 0

A 41-year-old Lincoln man is facing four felony charges after an 18-year-old woman told police he had subjected her to years of sexual abuse, according to court records. 

Luis Mijangos Ramos was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of an incompetent person and two other felonies after the woman disclosed the alleged abuse to investigators in January, according to the affidavit for Ramos' arrest. 

Luis Ramos

Ramos

In the affidavit, Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver, who leads the department's special victims unit, wrote that the alleged abuse started when the girl was 13 and continued until she was 18. 

"The victim described feeling obligated to submit to the sexual abuse due to threats and coercion by Luis toward her loved ones," Dilsaver wrote. 

Investigators interviewed Ramos on Jan. 21 and arrested him Monday. 

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 percentage bond, meaning he would have to pay $50,000 to be released. 

People are also reading…

Omaha man charged with 2nd-degree murder in assault in Old Market bar
Grand Island man dies after falling into baler at work
Chemical leak at northeast Lincoln manufacturer forces evacuation, officials say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Toyota creating 'lunar cruiser' to be driven on the moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News