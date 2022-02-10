Lincoln man jailed after teen accuses him of years of sexual abuse, court records show

A 41-year-old Lincoln man is facing four felony charges after an 18-year-old woman told police he had subjected her to years of sexual abuse, according to court records.
Luis Mijangos Ramos was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of an incompetent person and two other felonies after the woman disclosed the alleged abuse to investigators in January, according to the affidavit for Ramos' arrest.
In the affidavit, Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver, who leads the department's special victims unit, wrote that the alleged abuse started when the girl was 13 and continued until she was 18.
"The victim described feeling obligated to submit to the sexual abuse due to threats and coercion by Luis toward her loved ones," Dilsaver wrote.
Investigators interviewed Ramos on Jan. 21 and arrested him Monday.
He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 percentage bond, meaning he would have to pay $50,000 to be released.
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
