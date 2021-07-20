Lincoln man jailed after swinging a knife around outside State Office Building, police say

Lincoln police arrested a 30-year-old man late Monday morning for allegedly threatening a man with a knife outside the Nebraska State Office Building.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to 301 Centennial Mall South at about 10:40 a.m. about a man with a knife. When they got there, a 48-year-old victim told police a man had offered to give him a knife if he helped pick a bike lock. When he loudly said no, the other man pulled out the knife and started swinging it at him.

Bonkiewicz said the victim yelled, causing the man with the knife to run, the victim following and warning people he had a knife.

He said they found the knife near Centennial Mall and found the man, Sergio Barajas, soon after at 18th and M streets and arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.