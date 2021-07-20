 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man jailed after swinging a knife around outside State Office Building, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln man jailed after swinging a knife around outside State Office Building, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln police arrested a 30-year-old man late Monday morning for allegedly threatening a man with a knife outside the Nebraska State Office Building.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to 301 Centennial Mall South at about 10:40 a.m. about a man with a knife. When they got there, a 48-year-old victim told police a man had offered to give him a knife if he helped pick a bike lock. When he loudly said no, the other man pulled out the knife and started swinging it at him. 

Sergio Barajas

Sergio Barajas

Bonkiewicz said the victim yelled, causing the man with the knife to run, the victim following and warning people he had a knife. 

He said they found the knife near Centennial Mall and found the man, Sergio Barajas, soon after at 18th and M streets and arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. 

Elkhorn South band director booked into jail on suspicion of child abuse
Downtown Lincoln's Sharp Building is on the road to renewal
NU athletes oppose proposed resolution condemning critical race theory

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Explosion levels home in suburban Dallas

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News