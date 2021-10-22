Lincoln man jailed after stabbing fellow passenger as they rode in same car, police say

A Lincoln man is in jail after police say he stabbed a 34-year-old man as the two rode as passengers in the same car on Thursday.

Jacob Hodgdon, 32, was taken into custody about 20 minutes after the alleged stabbing played out near 48th and Dudley streets around 2 p.m., Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said.

Spilker said Hodgdon fled the car they were both in after the stabbing, as a third passenger called police. The driver then took the 34-year-old to the hospital, and Spilker said the knife suspected to have been used in the stabbing was found in the vehicle.

The 34-year-old man was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the alleged stabbing, Spilker said.

Hodgdon was arrested near 44th and Madison streets on suspicion of second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.