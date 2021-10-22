 Skip to main content
Lincoln man jailed after stabbing fellow passenger as they rode in same car, police say
  Updated
A Lincoln man is in jail after police say he stabbed a 34-year-old man as the two rode as passengers in the same car on Thursday.

Jacob Hodgdon, 32, was taken into custody about 20 minutes after the alleged stabbing played out near 48th and Dudley streets around 2 p.m., Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said.

Jacob Hodgdon

Hodgdon

Spilker said Hodgdon fled the car they were both in after the stabbing, as a third passenger called police. The driver then took the 34-year-old to the hospital, and Spilker said the knife suspected to have been used in the stabbing was found in the vehicle.

The 34-year-old man was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the alleged stabbing, Spilker said.

Hodgdon was arrested near 44th and Madison streets on suspicion of second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.  

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

