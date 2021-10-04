Lincoln man jailed after search turned up over 1 pound of meth, plus pot and pills, police say

A Lincoln man spent the weekend in jail after a search warrant at his home turned up more than a pound of methamphetamine, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force went to a home in the 1900 block of South 27th Street, just north of South Street, at around noon Friday as the result of an ongoing drug investigation.

She said investigators seized 1.07 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.3 ounces of marijuana and 99 suspected fentanyl pills, with an estimated street value of $6,400.

They also seized $1,336 cash believed to be drug proceeds.

Police arrested Dillen Marzolf, 29, on suspicion of possession of 140 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating drug laws.

