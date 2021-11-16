 Skip to main content
Lincoln man jailed after firing gun in air, threatening man downtown, police say
Lincoln man jailed after firing gun in air, threatening man downtown, police say

A Lincoln man is in custody after he fired several shots into the air near an intersection just south of downtown Monday afternoon, according to police. 

An Lincoln Police officer who had been patrolling nearby responded to the area near 13th and E streets when he heard a string of gunshots at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Upon arrival, the officer found multiple people holding down a man who was gripping a handgun, Spilker said, as they tried to remove the gun from the man's hands. 

Spilker said the officer joined the struggle, helping free the gun from Dadreon Mason's hands before arresting the 29-year-old. 

A man told police Mason had approached him near the intersection before pulling the gun on him, threatening to kill him and firing the gun in the air. That's when a struggle over the handgun ensued, Spilker said. 

It's unclear what the men were arguing about before Mason is alleged to have drawn a gun. 

Emergency scanner traffic indicated the responding officer held Mason at gunpoint before arresting him on Monday. Spilker said she did not have "any information about that." 

Mason, previously a convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon and terroristic threats. 

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

