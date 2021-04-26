 Skip to main content
Lincoln man jailed after allegedly threatening pair with a gun for honking at him
A 48-year-old Lincoln man went to jail early Saturday after allegedly threatening two people with a gun at a red light at 56th Street and Leighton Avenue for honking at him several blocks earlier.

Terry Meisinger

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called there Friday night just before 11 when a 21-year-old man told police he had been heading west on Holdrege Street between 84th and 70th when he saw a Chevy Silverado stopped in the middle of the road.

He told police the truck then suddenly went into reverse into a driveway, causing him to have to swerve to avoid hitting the truck. So he honked his horn. In response, the pickup pulled out of the driveway, squealing its tires and followed him, tailgating, honking and yelling out the window, Spilker said.

At at a red light at 56th and Leighton, the 21-year-old said the other driver got out and approached him, pulling out a gun and threatening him with it, scaring him and his 19-year-old female passenger.

Spilker said police found the pickup involved at the home where the 21-year-old initially had seen it backing up on Holdrege. They arrested Terry Meisinger there on suspicion of two counts of terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

