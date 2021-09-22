 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man jailed a week after standoff with SWAT team, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man jailed a week after standoff with SWAT team, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln man who last week prompted a response by the Lincoln Police Department's SWAT team was taken to the Lancaster County jail on Tuesday.

Erik Ackman, 24, called police around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 and told dispatchers he had lots of firearms and wanted "to kill the SWAT team," Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Erik Ackman

Ackman 

In the hours leading up to the call, Ackman had threatened a friend and family member with a handgun when they went to his house to check on him, pushing the gun against the friend's chest and firing the gun at the floor, Spilker said. 

The SWAT team was initiated at around 9 p.m., with a search warrant in hand, Spilker said. They negotiated with Ackman for several hours before he exited his house near 24th and Washington streets and was taken into custody, according to police. 

Ackman spent a week at the Mental Health Crisis Center of Lancaster County before he was released and taken to jail on Tuesday. 

He was arrested on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm and terroristic threats. 

Lincoln Police alter hiring process as staffing shortages persist
Lancaster County man arrested for burning home down, sheriff says
Bellevue principal charged with DUI after crash that critically injures motorcyclist
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the Thai monks delivering meals on wheels

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News