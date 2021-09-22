Lincoln man jailed a week after standoff with SWAT team, police say

A Lincoln man who last week prompted a response by the Lincoln Police Department's SWAT team was taken to the Lancaster County jail on Tuesday.

Erik Ackman, 24, called police around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 and told dispatchers he had lots of firearms and wanted "to kill the SWAT team," Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said.

In the hours leading up to the call, Ackman had threatened a friend and family member with a handgun when they went to his house to check on him, pushing the gun against the friend's chest and firing the gun at the floor, Spilker said.

The SWAT team was initiated at around 9 p.m., with a search warrant in hand, Spilker said. They negotiated with Ackman for several hours before he exited his house near 24th and Washington streets and was taken into custody, according to police.

Ackman spent a week at the Mental Health Crisis Center of Lancaster County before he was released and taken to jail on Tuesday.

He was arrested on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm and terroristic threats.

