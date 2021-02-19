 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man indicted on 2 counts of abusive sexual contact of a ward
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man indicted on 2 counts of abusive sexual contact of a ward

{{featured_button_text}}

A 61-year-old Lincoln man has been accused of two counts of abusive sexual contact of a person detained at the Saline County Jail, in a grand jury indictment unsealed Friday.

The abuse is alleged to have occurred from Sept. 21 through roughly Oct. 7, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court. Monty Roesler is accused of engaging in sexual contact with the individual, who was his ward, intentionally touching the victim's bare breast and having the victim touch his genitals through his clothes.

If convicted, Roesler could get up to two years of imprisonment on each count, fined up to $250,000 and a life term of supervised release.

Owner of child care centers in Lincoln and Omaha ordered to pay restitution for theft of funds
Lincoln sex offender arrested for allegedly offering pot for sex acts from minors

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Courts logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News