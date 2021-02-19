Lincoln man indicted on 2 counts of abusive sexual contact of a ward

A 61-year-old Lincoln man has been accused of two counts of abusive sexual contact of a person detained at the Saline County Jail, in a grand jury indictment unsealed Friday.

The abuse is alleged to have occurred from Sept. 21 through roughly Oct. 7, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court. Monty Roesler is accused of engaging in sexual contact with the individual, who was his ward, intentionally touching the victim's bare breast and having the victim touch his genitals through his clothes.