Lincoln man in jail on $500K bond for allegedly beating woman with a cord

A 35-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with felony assault for allegedly leaving a woman with a fractured and punctured hand and a cut to her scalp that required staples to close.

At a court hearing Thursday, a judge set Arthonia Watkins' bond at $500,000 on charges of first-degree assault and two counts of felony child abuse for what allegedly happened early Wednesday at a home near North 65th Street and Colfax Avenue.

Lincoln police were called there just after 2:30 a.m. on a preteen's report of an assault, according to court records.

Officers arrived to find a 32-year-old woman bleeding from her head outside with two girls. At the hospital, the woman said she and Watkins had gotten into an argument over a text message and that he started hitting her repeatedly with a folded up phone cord.

When one of the girls tried to call 911, Watkins took the phone from her, police said. A young boy also allegedly witnessed the assault.

The woman was left with welts on her back and legs, as well as cuts to her head that required four staples. An X-ray of her hand showed a fracture.

Watkins had left before police arrived, but they found him at about 6 that morning in a traffic stop and arrested him on the allegations.

