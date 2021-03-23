Lincoln man in fight Saturday night died of a broken neck, police say

Lincoln police now say that Luis Noguera's autopsy Monday showed that he died of a broken neck.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Noguera's head injury was not a gunshot wound, as police originally thought it may have been based on facial trauma and statements from witnesses.

Police went to an apartment complex at 928 E St. at 8:21 p.m. Saturday on a report of a disturbance and found Noguera in the hallway with severe wounds to his head.

Police didn't find a firearm, but over the emergency radio during the incident said they found a broken knife in a nearby stairwell.

Noguera, 76, died at the scene after telling an officer a man had hit him with something.

Neighbors had called 911 about people yelling in the hallway, one of them, allegedly the victim, holding a knife. A caller told a dispatcher the fight sounded physical with "lots of rumbling."

Acting Police Chief Brian Jackson said officers learned the fight had been between Noguera and his neighbor, Timothy McPeak, though it wasn't clear what the argument was about.

Both men lived at the apartment building.