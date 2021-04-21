Lincoln man in critical condition following stabbing, police say

Police say they still are trying to learn the details of a stabbing that sent a 42-year-old Lincoln man to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, police were sent to a home on South 21st Street near Washington Street where they found the 42-year-old with a stab wound to his chest.

She said he was taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital.

Spilker said he told police he'd been stabbed during a confrontation with another man in his apartment in the home. Several people had been there at the time, and police are still working out what happened, she said.

