Lincoln man identified who died in fire at Lincoln apartment
Lincoln man identified who died in fire at Lincoln apartment

Police have identified the 37-year-old Lincoln man who died in an apartment fire early Wednesday as Kendrick Carr.

Officer Erin Spilker said it wasn't yet clear what caused his death. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were called at 2:38 a.m. Wednesday to the apartments at 5500 Salt Valley View and tracked light smoke in the hallway to Carr's first-floor apartment. 

Firefighters found heavy smoke throughout and a pot of grease that had burned on the stove. The fire was contained to the kitchen and had all but burned itself out by the time they got there, Fire Capt. Nancy Crist said.

In a search, firefighters found the man, unconscious and not breathing, between the kitchen and living room. They tried to save him but couldn't.

He was the only person in the apartment.

Lincoln's last fatal fire happened on Dec. 5, 2018, when an 84-year-old man died in a fire sparked by an overturned candle.

PHOTOS: FIREFIGHTERS IN ACTION IN THE PAST

Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

