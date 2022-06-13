Lincoln man identified in fatal motorcycle crash near 84th Street, Augusta Drive

Police on Monday identified the 24-year-old Lincoln man who died Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle into a Jeep on 84th Street.

Keith Doering had been riding his 2015 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle north on 84th Street around 9:50 p.m. Saturday when a southbound Jeep turned left onto Augusta Drive, crossing into Doering's path, the police said in a news release.

Doering struck the Jeep and died at the scene, the police department said.

"We would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Keith," said the police, who did not identify the Jeep's driver. "We would also ask the public to respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved one."

It's unclear if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. It's also unclear if Doering was wearing a helmet. Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, a department spokesman, did not immediately return a call seeking clarification.

No citations have been issued in the crash, the department said. An investigation is ongoing.

