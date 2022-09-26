Lincoln man identified as motorcyclist killed in West O Street crash, police say

The Lincoln man who died Saturday after a crash involving his Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Hyundai sedan has been identified as 45-year-old Jeffery T. Zeiger, according to police.

Zeiger was riding westbound on West O Street at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when the Hyundai, driven by a 32-year-old woman who police have not identified, pulled onto the roadway and into Zeiger's path near Southwest 19th Street, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

First responders took Zieger by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police have not ticketed the 32-year-old woman, and as of Monday morning, investigators had not filed a crash report stemming from the incident.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing, Vollmer said.