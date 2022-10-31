Lincoln man identified as motorcyclist killed in Friday crash

The 30-year-old Lincoln man who died Friday night after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck has been identified as Trenten Bankhead.

Police and rescue crews responded at about 7 p.m. Friday to north Lincoln, where Bankhead, who was headed west on Adams Street, collided with a pickup, driven by 78-year-old Carl Page of Lincoln, that was northbound on 11th Street, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Witnesses provided aid to Bankhead until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews arrived and took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

What led the collision remains unclear. Investigators had not filed a public crash report stemming from the incident as of Monday afternoon.

In the news release identifying Bankhead, police officials asked anyone with additional information on the crash to come forward. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.