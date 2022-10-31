 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln man identified as motorcyclist killed in Friday crash

  • Updated
  • 0

The 30-year-old Lincoln man who died Friday night after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck has been identified as Trenten Bankhead.

Police and rescue crews responded at about 7 p.m. Friday to north Lincoln, where Bankhead, who was headed west on Adams Street, collided with a pickup, driven by 78-year-old Carl Page of Lincoln, that was northbound on 11th Street, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Witnesses provided aid to Bankhead until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews arrived and took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

What led the collision remains unclear. Investigators had not filed a public crash report stemming from the incident as of Monday afternoon.

In the news release identifying Bankhead, police officials asked anyone with additional information on the crash to come forward. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

People are also reading…

Man found with shortened AR-15, handgun in I-80 traffic stop near Lincoln, sheriff says
Four fires displace Lincoln residents, cause thousands in damage over weekend, officials say

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
Lincoln driver in Randolph Street crash that killed 6 was drunk, police say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Republicans condemn Pelosi attack, but deflect concerns about rhetoric

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News