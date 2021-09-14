Lincoln man hospitalized after he was attacked by man with machete, police say

A man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after an unknown man slashed his right wrist with a machete near 10th and G streets at around 1 a.m., according to Lincoln police.

LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said the 56-year-old man and his friend were sitting on a sidewalk in the area when the slasher approached them, yelling and swearing at them before producing a machete.

Swinging the machete, the unknown man cut the 56-year-old on his wrist, left leg and his back, according to police. The friend called police and convinced the slasher to leave the area, Vigil said.

Neither person recognized the slasher. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.