 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man hospitalized after falling off box truck, police say

  • 0

A 24-year-old Lincoln man suffered life-threatening injuries after he slipped while stepping off of a moving box truck Tuesday afternoon in south Lincoln, according to police. 

The man, who was among a team of four subcontractors repainting city fire hydrants, dropped his phone near 80th Street and Old Cheney Road while riding on the back of the slow-moving truck around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said. 

Norfolk man sentenced to probation for aiding women with concealment of baby’s remains
Hidden in statues, nearly 70 pounds of meth and fentanyl found by Nebraska State Patrol

The 24-year-old lost his footing as he stepped off the truck, Vollmer said, falling and striking his head.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Lincoln fire crews rescue 8-month-old dog from Highlands house fire, officials say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible moment man rescues buried dog and her puppies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News