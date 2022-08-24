Lincoln man hospitalized after falling off box truck, police say

A 24-year-old Lincoln man suffered life-threatening injuries after he slipped while stepping off of a moving box truck Tuesday afternoon in south Lincoln, according to police.

The man, who was among a team of four subcontractors repainting city fire hydrants, dropped his phone near 80th Street and Old Cheney Road while riding on the back of the slow-moving truck around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The 24-year-old lost his footing as he stepped off the truck, Vollmer said, falling and striking his head.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.