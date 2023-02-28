A 59-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he hit his adult son in the head and face with a baseball bat three times Friday night, police alleged in court filings.

The altercation started at about 11 p.m. Friday after David Christensen's 26-year-old son arrived at the family's Air Park home and began knocking after he'd been locked out, Lincoln Police Zachery Scholl said in the affidavit for Christensen's arrest.

The knocking awoke Christensen, who opened the door and began arguing with his son before the two began to "wrestle," Scholl said in the affidavit.

The son retreated to the basement with his mother, but 20 minutes later, Christensen followed, carrying a baseball bat, according to police.

Christensen struck his son once in the head with the barrel of the bat and twice in the face with the bat's handle, drawing blood, leaving a large bump and chipping a tooth, Scholl said in the affidavit.

Police responded to the house, near Northwest 53rd and West Luke streets, and arrested Christensen, taking him to the Lancaster County Jail.

Prosecutors charged him Monday with second-degree assault.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers