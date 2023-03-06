A 29-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he allegedly struck three men with a baseball bat outside of a downtown bar early Sunday morning following a dispute and fistfight inside the business, according to police.

Jetmir Memeti had been feuding with three men — a 21-year-old and two 22-year-olds — after a drink was thrown on one of the men inside The Bar, 1644 P St., Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

All four of the men were removed from The Bar after fighting inside, and once outside, Memeti retrieved an Easton baseball bat from his car, Vollmer said.

The 29-year-old then struck each of the men with the bat, Vollmer said, landing a blow on the 21-year-old's head. He sought treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called at around 2 a.m. Sunday and arrested Memeti at his Lincoln residence about 20 minutes later, Vollmer said.

He was booked at the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

