Lincoln man had sexual relationship with 15-year-old, police allege

A 22-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after police allege he engaged in a weekslong sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl on the sidewalks of downtown Lincoln, according to court records.

The girl told police on Tuesday that she and Dannon Parker Jr. have been in a sexual relationship for three weeks and had repeatedly had sex near 13th and P streets, where they both often sleep, Lincoln Police Officer S. Needham said in the affidavit for Parker's arrest.

Dannon Parker Jr.

Parker Jr. 

Both Parker and the girl are homeless, according to the affidavit.

And both described their relationship as consensual in interviews with police, Needham.

Parker told investigators the girl reported she was 17, not 15, according to the affidavit.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged the 22-year-old with first-degree sexual assault of a minor.

Parker is being held at the Lancaster County jail being held on a $20,000 percentage bond. He must pay $2,000 to be released.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

