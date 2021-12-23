 Skip to main content
Lincoln man had samurai sword, meth in car as he sat near school, police say
Lincoln man had samurai sword, meth in car as he sat near school, police say

  • Updated
A 28-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday after police found him to be in possession of a samurai sword and a 6½-inch knife. 

Hser Nay Htoo

Htoo

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said officers contacted Hser Nay Htoo after they noticed he had been sitting in his car near Lincoln High School, leaned back in his seat, right around dismissal time Wednesday afternoon. 

After approaching Htoo, Vigil said officers determined he had two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

Vigil said Htoo reached toward the passenger seat of his car when officers tried to arrest him, but he was ultimately taken into custody without incident.

Police later found the 19-inch sword in between the console and passenger seat of the car and a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue, Vigil said.

Htoo was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and the two outstanding warrants. 

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail. Vigil said it's not clear why Htoo had been parked near Lincoln High. 

