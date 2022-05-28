 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man had four pounds of meth shipped to him from Arizona, police say

  • 0

A tip about a suspicious UPS package sent DEA agents and the Nebraska State Patrol to a central Lincoln residence Wednesday, where law enforcement seized more than 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and arrested a 25-year-old man, according to court records.

Investigators intercepted the package at a local UPS facility Monday and found about 1,832 grams of suspected meth in it, the State Patrol said in an arrest affidavit.

Law enforcement applied for an anticipatory search warrant and had an undercover officer deliver the package to 1900 S. 17th St. on Wednesday.

After investigators dropped the package off, Rogelio Torres Rodriguez emerged from the residence and picked it up, the State Patrol said.

Rogelio Rodriguez

Rodriguez

Investigators believe a third party paid Rodriguez to receive the package and he knew it contained meth, according to the patrol.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with possession of 140+ grams of meth.

He is being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $1 million percentage bond. Rodriguez must pay $100,000 to be released.

