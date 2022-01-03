Lincoln man goes to prison in case where woman left note to 'call 911' at convenience store

A 29-year-old Lincoln man was sent to prison Monday for assaulting and falsely imprisoning a woman who got away after leaving a message to call 911 on toilet paper in a convenience store bathroom last April.

Britton Ayres declined to say anything during his sentencing hearing.

Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender Todd Molvar said Ayres acknowledged he'd made some bad decisions and felt remorse, but believed that things had been exaggerated.

"I have no doubt that she (the victim) was afraid during this incident; however, Mr. Ayres I don't believe knew the extent to which she was afraid," he said.

The woman told police she tried to let Ayres think everything was fine. But it's clear things weren't, Molvar said.

Police said that at about 10:30 p.m. April 5, an employee at Roc's Speedee Mart at 27th and South streets found a note on the floor of the women's bathroom that had a license plate number on it and said "call 911."

Concerned, the clerk did. And officers started looking for a Chevy Trailblazer, which they spotted 4 miles away. But Ayres fled.