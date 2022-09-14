Lincoln man goes to prison for shooting man last year over loud car stereo

A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 34 to 58 years in prison for shooting a man last October in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Pentzer Park.

David "DJ" Hickman Jr., 38, was found guilty of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a firearm to commit a felony at a jury trial last month.

Prosecutors said on Oct. 7, Lincoln police went to North 27th and Potter streets about gunshots and arrived to find blood and shell casings.

Soon after, Michael Nunn, then 46, showed up at a Lincoln hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs and feet.

On the way, he had called his brother and told him Hickman had shot him.

A witness said Hickman had told Nunn to turn down his car stereo shortly before she heard the gunshots and saw Hickman pointing a gun at Nunn, according to court records.

Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte sentenced Hickman on Wednesday to the prison time. With mandatory minimums, he will have to serve 21 years before he's eligible for parole.