A 29-year-old Lincoln man, an aspiring law school student, went to prison Wednesday apologizing for his actions while still denying the sex assault charge a jury found him guilty of last month for picking up a drunken college student downtown at bar close and driving her to a dark corner of a campus parking lot where he raped her.

"I'm making the choice to take full responsibility," Hope Npimnee said, asking for leniency.

He said he also was making the choice to apologize to his 21-year-old accuser "for my actions and how I harmed her."

At the same time, his deputy public defender, James Sieben, said it likely comes as no surprise to the prosecutor or the judge that Npimnee maintains his innocence.

"It is our contention here today that that verdict was incorrect," Sieben said.

Npimnee says when his accuser said no, he stopped.

At trial, she testified that she said no more than once, but he didn’t stop until police pulled up.

During a routine patrol early July 9, 2021, a University Police officer found them in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln lot at 19th and Vine streets. The young woman was in the passenger seat with her shorts at her ankles.

In a rambling statement Wednesday eventually cut off by the judge, Npimnee spoke about his faith, his "brilliant mind" and his schooling, which includes a master's degree and an ambition to one day go to law school.

And he apologized for lacking discipline to make better decisions and said he accepted his accuser's rage and will spend the rest of his life atoning for it.

"At large, society is a bit more unsafe because of my actions. There are going to be more women at the university campus scared of a rapist. And that was what I did," Npimnee said.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid said the victim's usual, optimistic outlook on life has been replaced by anxiety and fear.

"What the victim went through was a serious ordeal. It's something that for most people, especially women, would be their worst nightmare: being sexually assaulted by a complete stranger in a dark secluded area," he said.

Reid said this wasn't a case where Npimnee simply chose the wrong person to have sex with, as Npimnee tries to frame it.

"We believe the evidence at trial shows that Mr. Npimnee was a predator," he said.

Yet, Reid said Npimnee has done everything he can to place the blame on others. Since the verdict, he's blamed his attorneys for not winning the case, he's blamed the court, law enforcement, even the victim. In a pre-sentence interview, Npimnee told a probation officer he was only in this position "because he was a Black man who had sex with a white woman."

"But we submit there's no one to blame for the situation he finds himself in but himself," the prosecutor said.

In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post said while Npimnee spoke about getting charged for taking an iPod from a high school classmate he omitted the rest of his lengthy criminal history, which crosses multiple states and includes assaultive and violent behavior.

And, he said, the character letters written on Npimnee's behalf paint a completely different picture than the person he's observed in court.

"Your success in school doesn't make up for your actions for what we're here for today," Post said.

He said despite how Npimnee wants to frame it, "this is not a situation where you met a girl at a bar and there was some sort of miscommunication or something like that."

Post said Npimnee went downtown around the time the bars closed, found an intoxicated girl all alone, drove her to a dark corner of a UNL parking lot "and you sexually assaulted her."

And he sentenced Npimnee to 35 to 40 years in prison.

Npimnee will have to serve 17½ years before he's eligible for parole and will be subject to lifetime community supervision, a possible civil commitment and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

