Lincoln man goes to prison for sexually abusing underage girl

A judge sentenced a Lincoln man to 30 to 40 years in prison Monday for sexually abusing an underage teenage girl.

Cory Ortiz, 45, pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree sexual assault, felonies.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman also ordered him to register as a sex offender for 25 years as part of his sentence.

In December 2021, the victim, then 16, disclosed the abuse to a school social worker. A report to Lincoln police and a forensic interview followed.

She said Ortiz bribed her with vaping products in exchange for back rubs, which led to him touching her sexually.