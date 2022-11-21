 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Lincoln man goes to prison for sexually abusing underage girl

  • 0

A judge sentenced a Lincoln man to 30 to 40 years in prison Monday for sexually abusing an underage teenage girl.

Cory Ortiz, 45, pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree sexual assault, felonies.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman also ordered him to register as a sex offender for 25 years as part of his sentence.

In December 2021, the victim, then 16, disclosed the abuse to a school social worker. A report to Lincoln police and a forensic interview followed.

She said Ortiz bribed her with vaping products in exchange for back rubs, which led to him touching her sexually.

Cory Ortiz

Ortiz

 Courtesy photo
Tags

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

