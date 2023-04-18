A Lincoln man on Monday was sentenced to 37 to 48 years in prison for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Isaiah Gies, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault and a related sex crime.

"I would trade my own soul just to take this all back to prevent it from happening. I feel horrible," Gies told retired Judge John Colborn.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Julie Mruz said Gies minimized the damage done and blamed the victim in a pre-sentence interview with a probation officer.

"He turned this child's life upside down," Mruz said. "It's the state's position that the children of Lancaster County are not safe with Mr. Gies out on the streets."

In an affidavit for Gies' arrest, Lincoln police said the teenager disclosed the abuse at school Aug. 31.

In an interview a day later, the girl said Gies had shown her pornography on his cellphone and sexually assaulted her numerous times over the summer at his Lincoln home. She said he had told her not to tell anyone.

On Friday, Colborn said he couldn't ignore the serious nature of the crimes before sentencing Gies, who will have to serve 18½ years before he's eligible for parole.

Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms #40. New York City #39. Baltimore #38. San Jose, California #37. San Diego #36. Los Angeles #35. San Bernardino, California #34. Jacksonville, Florida #33. Tampa, Florida #32. Chattanooga, Tennessee #31. Wichita, Kansas #30. Tulsa, Oklahoma #29. Winston-Salem, North Carolina #28. New Orleans #27. Orlando, Florida #26. Chicago #25. Dayton, Ohio #24. Cincinnati #23. Miami #22. Indianapolis #21. Charlotte, North Carolina #20. Baton Rouge, Louisiana #19. Louisville, Kentucky #18. Las Vegas #17. Columbus, Ohio #16. Dallas #15. San Antonio #14. Philadelphia #13. Houston #12. Cleveland #11. Huntsville, Alabama #10. Mobile, Alabama #9. Milwaukee #8. Atlanta #7. Shreveport, Louisiana #6. Memphis, Tennessee #5. St. Louis #4. Phoenix #3. Columbia, South Carolina #2. Detroit #1. Richmond, Virginia