Lincoln man goes to prison for robbery at DeLeon's and assault last year

A 38-year-old Lincoln man who cornered two women and motioned as if he had a weapon in a robbery last year at DeLeon's Taco Rico went to prison for it and an earlier assault.

Timothy Washington pleaded guilty to robbery and no contest to third-degree assault.

Police say on Sept. 14 he went into the DeLeon's at 27th and Randolph streets and cornered two employees with his hand in his pocket, suggesting he was armed, before taking money from the register.

Washington took cash before riding away in a Jeep in an alley a block away, according to police.

He was arrested the next day, crashing into an unmarked police car as he tried to drive away, then trying to get away on foot.

At the time, Washington was out of jail on bond on a robbery case pleaded down to misdemeanor assault for an incident June 26, 2020, where he approached a man near 42nd Street and Huntington Avenue, asked him for a ride, then forced him into an apartment at knifepoint.

The victim in the case said Washington forced him to drive to an ATM to get money from his bank account. He tried but was unsuccessful, then pulled away and struggled with Washington before getting away near his apartment.

In court Thursday, Washington said he was embarrassed for the situation and sorry.

"My drug addiction is no one else's fault but mine," he said.

Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong said she was troubled by the fact the crimes had happened closely together and sentenced him to seven to 11 years in prison.

