A 31-year-old Lincoln man got more than 30 years in prison Wednesday for kidnapping a woman and her 2-year-old child during a methamphetamine-induced psychotic episode.

"This, frankly, was a horrific incident," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jessica Murphy said at Joshua Salazar's sentencing.

She said Salazar bound his 32-year-old victim for hours, cut her with a knife, burned her with a lighter and sexually assaulted her over five hours on Oct. 9, 2020.

Then he took her at knifepoint, along with her 2-year-old child, and drove them around Lincoln for about three more hours "where the defendant is threatening to kill both her and the child," Murphy said.

Salazar eventually let the woman go with her child after about eight hours.

The next day as police closed in on him in the area of 53rd and Knox streets, Salazar, wielding a knife, ran at two investigators trying to take him into custody, backing them up against their cruiser before running off.

Officers ultimately used a non-lethal shotgun to shoot beanbag projectiles at him, then a Taser, to get him into custody, and found 2 grams of methamphetamine on him.

"This was a very, very serious incident, threatening the safety of the victims and the community at large," Murphy said.

His victim told police sirens from a fire truck seemed to spark Salazar's mental breakdown.

Salazar said he has no memory of the incident. But he pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree sexual assault, attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault and resisting arrest using a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday, Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender David Tarrell said Salazar was lucky he wasn't killed by police. He very well could've been, given his actions the day of his arrest.

Salazar was lucky, too, that his victim said in a letter to the judge she is willing to forgive him because he was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time, Tarrell said.

He said he had considered raising an insanity defense, but Salazar was high on meth at the time. By law, voluntary intoxication doesn't qualify.

"As his medication was wearing off, his paranoia was coming on, and at a certain point his paranoia was running the show," Tarrell said.

He said Salazar began to think, wrongly, that the woman was molesting her child and was under the delusional belief he was trying to save the child.

After being treated at the Lincoln Regional Center and getting back on his anti-psychotic medication, Salazar was able to see how serious his actions had been and didn't want to put the victim through any more pain, Tarrell said.

Salazar told the judge he was very sorry for what he did.

"I don't remember why I did it. I don't remember if there was a reason. I know it was wrong. Very wrong," he said.

In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus sentenced Salazar to 31½ to 38 years, saying "horrific" was the exact word she came up with as well after she reviewed the nature of this attack and his actions.

"I think you present a danger to the public," she said.

Salazar, who has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2020, will have to serve at least 13 more years in prison before he's eligible for parole.

