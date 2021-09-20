Lincoln man goes to prison for hiding camera in teen girl's room, recording her naked

In a heartfelt plea Monday, a teenager asked a Lincoln judge to give Lee Petereit, the man who set up a nanny cam to spy on her as she dressed, the highest sentence possible.

"What guarantee does the court have to ensure that I will be the last young woman to be victimized and violated the way that I was? Why should he have the privilege of feeling free and safe when I have to spend the rest of my life checking over my shoulder?" the 17-year-old said over a Zoom feed.

No matter the sentence, she said, there will be no closure for her or her family.

Petereit, 36, earlier pleaded no contest to generating child pornography and unlawful intrusion and Monday, over Zoom from jail, said he was deeply sorry for invading the girl's privacy and betraying her trust.

In a probable cause affidavit for his arrest, the girl's mother reported to police Nov. 3, 2020, that she had discovered Petereit had been secretly recording her daughter in her bedroom. Recordings showed the girl nude and as she dressed.

Police said they found nude pictures and videos of the girl, taken from livestreamed video from the nanny cam, on Petereit's phone.