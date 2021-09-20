Lincoln man goes to prison for hiding camera in teen girl's room, recording her naked

In a heartfelt plea Monday, a teenager asked a Lincoln judge to give Lee Petereit, the man who set up a nanny cam to spy on her as she dressed, the highest sentence possible.
"What guarantee does the court have to ensure that I will be the last young woman to be victimized and violated the way that I was? Why should he have the privilege of feeling free and safe when I have to spend the rest of my life checking over my shoulder?" the 17-year-old said over a Zoom feed.
No matter the sentence, she said, there will be no closure for her or her family.
Petereit, 36, earlier pleaded no contest to generating child pornography and unlawful intrusion and Monday, over Zoom from jail, said he was deeply sorry for invading the girl's privacy and betraying her trust.
In a probable cause affidavit for his arrest, the girl's mother reported to police Nov. 3, 2020, that she had discovered Petereit had been secretly recording her daughter in her bedroom. Recordings showed the girl nude and as she dressed.
Police said they found nude pictures and videos of the girl, taken from livestreamed video from the nanny cam, on Petereit's phone.
On Monday, his attorney, Seth Morris, said it was a gross violation of trust but argued for probation, saying that Petereit wants to get treatment.
In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus called the facts of the case disturbing.
"You had pictures and you had video and you did not stop there," she said, adding that Petereit also forwarded them to an unknown person on Twitter and sent explicit messages to others describing how he had violated the girl.
Ideus said now the victim has no idea where those videos and photos are or who has access to them.
"It's a very serious offense," she said, adding that there's a risk he'll victimize others.
And she sentenced Petereit to 14 to 17 years in prison and ordered him to register as a sex offender.