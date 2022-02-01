 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man goes to prison for groping 13-year-old girl

A 41-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to three years in prison for buying alcohol shooters for a 13-year-old girl and groping her in his car.

Jason Schoonover pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Jason Schoonover

Jason Schoonover

In court records, police say the girl told her middle school counselor what happened last April, which led to a forensic interview, where she said Schoonover drove her around town, buying them both shooters. Then, she said, he groped her over her clothes. 

She said she pulled away and he drove her home.

In a police interview, Schoonover admitted it. 

Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret sentenced him Friday to the prison time, plus 18 months of post-release supervision. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

