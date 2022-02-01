Lincoln man goes to prison for groping 13-year-old girl

A 41-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to three years in prison for buying alcohol shooters for a 13-year-old girl and groping her in his car.

Jason Schoonover pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault of a child.

In court records, police say the girl told her middle school counselor what happened last April, which led to a forensic interview, where she said Schoonover drove her around town, buying them both shooters. Then, she said, he groped her over her clothes.

She said she pulled away and he drove her home.

In a police interview, Schoonover admitted it.

Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret sentenced him Friday to the prison time, plus 18 months of post-release supervision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.