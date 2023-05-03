A Lincoln judge sentenced a 23-year-old man to 14 to 20 years in prison Wednesday for a crash last Labor Day that killed his best friend.

Dylan Will, of Lincoln, admittedly had been high on marijuana when it happened, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Ryan Decker said.

"Then he doubled down on that," he said, "because he was involved in a road rage situation."

Decker said Will was going 80 mph in a 35 mph zone, crossed into oncoming traffic and flipped off another driver before losing control and crashing into a utility box as he tried to turn east from Cotner Boulevard onto Holdrege Street on the afternoon of Sept. 5.

"He killed the victim in this case. He was only 25 years old," Decker said, referencing Yuesef Alwaeli, who also went by the name Jayson Lind.

He said the crash also led another passenger, who was pregnant at the time, to give birth early.

Decker said it was especially upsetting to family of the victim that Will didn't stay to help. Instead, he took off only to return a half an hour later claiming he wasn't the driver.

Witnesses said he was, and he eventually admitted it.

In March, Will pleaded no contest to manslaughter.

"I think this case, among many things, highlights the extreme dangers of driving high on marijuana," Decker said.

Will declined a chance to speak before sentencing. But his attorney, Trevin Preble, described trauma he had suffered in his childhood and a mental health diagnosis that followed.

"He does accept responsibility. He knows what he did was wrong," Preble said, adding that Will hoped for a chance on probation, even if that was unlikely.

He said while Will believes a mechanical failure caused his car to lose control, he acknowledges his decisions led to where they were.

"Losing his best friend that day has had a huge impact on him," Preble said.

Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus pointed out that Will's criminal record included an incident in which he had fled arrest in a car earlier in 2022 and didn't have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash, which came six months later.

"Unfortunately, your actions resulted in the worst possible outcome — and that is the death of another person. No sentence that the court can impose will ever make up for that loss," the judge said.

She said Will's attitude, actions and repeated unlawful acts led her to conclude "that you are a danger to the public if you are not incarcerated."

These are the highways in Nebraska with the most fatalities. These are the highways in Nebraska with the most fatalities.