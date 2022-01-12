 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man goes to prison for downtown shooting in 2020
A 26-year-old man was sent to prison Wednesday for a downtown Lincoln shooting after bar break in 2020. 

Dmarqueyon Whittington previously pleaded no contest to attempted unlawful discharge of a firearm. 

Dmarqueyon Whittington

"Mr. Whittington, the fight was over. People were leaving. People were fleeing, and it was at that point that for whatever reason you decided to grab a gun and fire at least five shots on 14th and O streets," Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus said Wednesday. 

She said that showed her he had no regard for the safety of others.  

Lincoln police said about 2:40 a.m. July 11, 2020, they were called about gunshots being fired outside Gourmet Grill. Video showed that a fight had broken out in the restaurant between two groups, leaving a window broken and tables and chairs thrown around.

As people left, the groups exchanged gunfire in the street. Though no one reportedly was struck.

Police said Whittington was one of the shooters. 

At sentencing Wednesday, defense attorney Nick Glasz asked the judge to give Whittington an opportunity at probation, given his age and lack of significant criminal record before this. 

He said Whittington was apologetic about the situation as a whole.

"This is not of his character," Glasz said.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro argued against probation, saying Whittington's actions that day were of such serious significance it wouldn't be appropriate.

In the end, Ideus told Whittington he had a lot going for him, including family support and a college degree, so this was puzzling to her. Yet, while out on bond in the case, he allegedly was involved in a disturbance and had a .22-caliber AK-47-style rifle, despite being ordered not to have any firearms. 

"You're 26 years old, and you're certainly old enough to know better," she said of the shooting, sentencing Whittington to 10 to 15 years in prison.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

