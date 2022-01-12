Lincoln man goes to prison for downtown shooting in 2020

A 26-year-old man was sent to prison Wednesday for a downtown Lincoln shooting after bar break in 2020.

Dmarqueyon Whittington previously pleaded no contest to attempted unlawful discharge of a firearm.

"Mr. Whittington, the fight was over. People were leaving. People were fleeing, and it was at that point that for whatever reason you decided to grab a gun and fire at least five shots on 14th and O streets," Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus said Wednesday.

She said that showed her he had no regard for the safety of others.

Lincoln police said about 2:40 a.m. July 11, 2020, they were called about gunshots being fired outside Gourmet Grill. Video showed that a fight had broken out in the restaurant between two groups, leaving a window broken and tables and chairs thrown around.

As people left, the groups exchanged gunfire in the street. Though no one reportedly was struck.

Police said Whittington was one of the shooters.