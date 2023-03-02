A 60-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to prison Thursday for a crime the prosecutor described as "every parent's worst nightmare."

Initially charged with kidnapping, Mensah Gozo pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault and child enticement for picking up a 12-year-old girl on the side of the road on the morning of July 24, taking her home and sexually assaulting her and taking photos of her in his bed.

"In essence he took her innocence," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Julie Mruz said. "The question before this court today is whether or not Mr. Gozo can ever be trusted to return to society and not perpetrate on other children. It is the state's position that the answer to that question is a resounding 'No.'"

Mruz said Gozo preyed upon a 12-year-old complete stranger, who is intellectually delayed and suffers from epileptic seizures, making her a member of one of the most vulnerable populations he could have victimized.

And she called his behavior upon returning the girl to her home two hours later "appalling."

In a victim impact statement, the girl's mother said he acted as if he were a hero by returning to her home in northwest Lincoln.

Mruz said this will haunt the mother and daughter for the rest of their lives.

She said while Gozo tried to take responsibility for his actions, he wasn't apologetic and didn't express sympathy to his victim. Instead, he spoke of letting down his own children and not being able to sleep.

Gozo asked for leniency and to be sentenced to probation.

Mruz called the request inappropriate and said the girl and her mother deserve justice.

"And frankly, the residents of Lancaster County deserve to feel safe in this community. It's the state's position that this cannot be possible without Mr. Gozo's incarceration," she said.

Through an interpreter speaking the West African language Ewe, Gozo said he had nothing to say, then added, "I'm sorry to the family."

In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus called it a "heinous crime" involving an innocent child.

She said she had to consider the seriousness of the crime and the risk to the community.

"In this case, you saw a vulnerable child and your immediate response was to victimize her," the judge said.

Ideus said Gozo took steps to cover up his crime, telling the girl not to tell anyone.

She said she thinks he was counting on three things: that she wouldn't immediately tell anyone what happened, that no one would immediately believe her and that it wouldn't immediately be investigated.

He was wrong.

Ideus sentenced Gozo to 43 to 53 years in prison. He also will be subject to a possible civil commitment upon release and will have to register as a sex offender.

