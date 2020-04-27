Lincoln man goes to prison for 70-90 years for sexually abusing 2 girls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A district judge Monday sentenced a 26-year-old Lincoln man to 70 to 90 years in prison for sexually abusing two young girls.

Austin Mariscal pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree sexual assault in a deal with prosecutors.

He originally faced charges that carried a possible life sentence.

In February 2019, police went to a Lincoln elementary school after a counselor was contacted about a 6-year-old girl who had disclosed she and her 4-year-old sister had been touched inappropriately by Mariscal. In a forensic interview, the girl said it had happened multiple times, according to court records.

Both of the girls knew Mariscal.

Police arrested Mariscal on March 1, 2019. He's been in jail since.

At a hearing Monday held by video, Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn sentenced him to 35 to 45 years in prison on each of the charges to be served back to back.

Mariscal also will be subject to lifetime community supervision, a possible civil commitment and will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of the conviction.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.