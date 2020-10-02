Lincoln man goes to prison for 42-56 years for child sex assault and gun charge

A 32-year-old Lincoln man was sent to prison Friday for 42 to 56 years for sexually assaulting a young child and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The allegations came to light after Richard L. Andersen was arrested for using a Taser on a woman. Police said he gave them permission to check his phone after he was accused of tampering with a witness in the case and they found four images of child pornography and a photo of Andersen, a convicted felon, wearing a handgun on his hip.

They identified the girl being assaulted and Andersen from the hand in the photo, and cellphone data linked the photos to his apartment, according to court records.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Matt Mellor said the case involved three victims and called Andersen an "ongoing threat."

Andersen pleaded no contest to sexual assault of a child in the first degree and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

At sentencing, he apologized, saying he went through a "real hateful spiral."

In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte sentenced Andersen to the prison time, calling his crimes "horrific." With mandatory minimum terms, he will have to serve 30 years before he's eligible for parole.