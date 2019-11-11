Police say a 61-year-old man went to a Lincoln hospital early Monday with a gunshot wound to his hand.
The Lincoln man had taken a handgun out of his safe at about 6:30 Sunday night, and, in the process, the gun discharged, striking his hand, Capt. Danny Reitan said.
It happened near 40th and South streets.
The man didn't immediately seek treatment for his wound.