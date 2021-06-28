 Skip to main content
Lincoln man goes to federal prison for meth conspiracy
Lincoln man goes to federal prison for meth conspiracy

A 32-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the area.

Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard also gave Angel J. Lorenzana-Cifuentes five years on supervised release. Though, he is likely to be deported to Guatemala at the conclusion of his prison sentence.

There is no parole in the federal system.

He pleaded guilty. 

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said information provided to law enforcement indicated that Lorenzana-Cifuentes was involved in the distribution of at least 5¼ ounces of pure methamphetamine and at least 45 kilograms (or about 99 pounds) of a meth mixture in the Lincoln area between January 2020 and April 2020.

In February 2020, Lorenzana-Cifuentes discussed prices for 1-pound and 5-pound quantities of methamphetamine during a recorded conversation with a confidential informant working with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.

The next month, he sold about 1 pound of pure methamphetamine to the confidential informant, Sharp said.

